Jeff Kane, MFT, PhD, has been happily married to his lovely wife Sherry for 21 years. Over the past 22 years, he's had the pleasure of helping couples overcome the most challenging and painful times in their lives, and helped couples regain their passion, fire, and experience incredible intimacy in their relationships. He's an author, speaker, and marriage and family therapist.

Jeff invites you to stop by relationships unscripted and say hi, or email him at drjeff@relationshipsunscripted.com. Get your free, practical guide to nine powerful ways to show love here. He believes all relationships are perfectly imperfect—it's how we navigate the ups and downs that will lead to solutions or keep us stuck.