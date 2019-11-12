36 Articles by Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
5 Benefits Of Acupuncture For Brain Health (Plus, What Each Type Does)
Could this be the answer for your migraines?
10 Ways To Start Taking Care Of Your Brain, No Matter How Old You Are
Your brain may be prematurely aging.
A Neurologist Explains How She Turns Stress & Anxiety Into Success
Sometimes stress isn't such a bad thing.
What Is 'Mast Cell Instability' + 10 Ways To Treat It Naturally
Plus, 10 ways to heal mast cell instability naturally.
11 Ways To Stimulate Vagus Nerve Function For Better Gut & Mental Health
It's all about the vagus nerve.
8 Ways To Stimulate Autophagy & Maybe Even Boost Your Life Span
Simple steps to seriously improve your cellular health.
Make These 5 Changes To Detox Your Brain & Reduce Alzheimer's Risk
Giving new meaning to the term "brain drain."
The Top Pain-Relieving Herbs This Integrative Neurologist Recommends To Patients
You know turmeric makes the list, but what else?
'Sprouting' Is The Healthiest (And Least Expensive) Thing You Can Do For Your Brain Health
Why sprouting is a great way to support brain health, including broccoli sprouts, chia seed sprouts, and radish sprouts.
Doing This Could Help You Grow New Brain Cells As An Adult
How to support brain cells as an adult, including eating a diet low in saturated fat and high in polyphenols.
The Surprising Thing That's Putting Your Brain Health At Risk, According To New Research
A new study, published in the journal Neurology, demonstrates the connection between high blood pressure and less gray matter in the brain.
How To Detox For Better Brain Health
How to detox for better brain health, including infrared sauna, an antioxidant-rich diet, and herbs and supplements.
Foggy, Anxious, Irritable? Here's What Toxins Can Do To Your Brain Health
How toxins affect your brain health, including signs, symptoms, and how a plant-based diet can help protect your brain.
Feeling Hazy? Here's Your Definitive Guide To Brain Fog
Advice from a top integrative neurologist.
This Integrative Neurologist Hugs Her Patients (And There's A Science-Backed Reason Why)
How important is physical touch, really?
Here's How An Integrative Neurologist Treats & Prevents Her Migraines
Stock up on those electrolytes!
The Mood-Supporting, Cell-Protecting Supplement You've Never Heard Of
Have you heard of NAC?
The Brain-Boosting Tonic This Neurologist Drinks Every Morning
Go ahead and give your brain's feel-good chemicals a boost.
The Mindfulness Technique I Use During Radiation Treatments
Veering our minds from negativity, worry, and anxiety takes practice.
Why You Should Never Toss Old Meds Down The Drain
And what to do instead.