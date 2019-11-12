36 Articles by Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.

Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

What Is 'Mast Cell Instability' + 10 Ways To Treat It Naturally

Plus, 10 ways to heal mast cell instability naturally.

#gut health #autoimmune
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
October 8 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Stimulate Autophagy & Maybe Even Boost Your Life Span

Simple steps to seriously improve your cellular health.

#longevity #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
June 14 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Mental Health

'Sprouting' Is The Healthiest (And Least Expensive) Thing You Can Do For Your Brain Health

Why sprouting is a great way to support brain health, including broccoli sprouts, chia seed sprouts, and radish sprouts.

#inflammation #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
March 8 2019
Integrative Health

Doing This Could Help You Grow New Brain Cells As An Adult

How to support brain cells as an adult, including eating a diet low in saturated fat and high in polyphenols.

#brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
February 28 2019
Integrative Health

The Surprising Thing That's Putting Your Brain Health At Risk, According To New Research

A new study, published in the journal Neurology, demonstrates the connection between high blood pressure and less gray matter in the brain.

#Heart #stress #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
February 5 2019
Mental Health

How To Detox For Better Brain Health

How to detox for better brain health, including infrared sauna, an antioxidant-rich diet, and herbs and supplements.

#cleanse #My Why #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 14 2019
Integrative Health

Foggy, Anxious, Irritable? Here's What Toxins Can Do To Your Brain Health

How toxins affect your brain health, including signs, symptoms, and how a plant-based diet can help protect your brain.

#inflammation #cleanse #brain #detox
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 5 2019
Mental Health
Mental Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Recipes

The Brain-Boosting Tonic This Neurologist Drinks Every Morning

Go ahead and give your brain's feel-good chemicals a boost.

#supplements #turmeric #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
March 2 2018
Meditation

The Mindfulness Technique I Use During Radiation Treatments

Veering our minds from negativity, worry, and anxiety takes practice.

#cancer
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 21 2018
Nature