mbg Contributor

Diandra Marizet is a conscious curator, community builder, writer, and founding member of Intersectional Environmentalist, where she spearheads Business and Resource Development.

Diandra uses her work to elevate intersectional sustainability through the lens of social impact and culture. With a love for the planet's ecosystems and a career background in fashion and community building, Diandra uses her ongoing study to unpack the importance of cultural preservation and centering BIPOC voices in the fight for environmental justice.