Psychotherapist and Sexologist

Dania Schiftan is a psychotherapist and sexologist, with a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the American Academy of Clinical Sexology. Her work is based on the concept of the Sexocorporel, in which sexuality is understood as something that can be practiced and improved. As a sex and relationship expert, she regularly gives talks and workshops, and can often be heard on radio. For many years, she moderated a TV question and answer show for youth on the subject of love and sex. She lives with her husband and two children in Switzerland.