Contributing writer

Claudia Curici is a cookbook author and founder of the website, Creative in my Kitchen. She started the Instagram account, @creativeinmykitchen, one of the first lectin-free destinations on the Internet, to share her experiences and lectin-free advice. She then launched the pioneering lectin-free blog Creative in My Kitchen: The Art of Cooking Lectin-Free Food, where thousands of readers enjoy her writing, recipes, and photographs. Claudia is the author of the recent book, The Living Well Without Lectins Cookbook: 125 Lectin-Free Recipes for Optimum Gut Health, Losing Weight, and Feeling Great. She currently lives in Dallas, Texas.