Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D.

Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist

Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D. has always loved cooking, but it wasn't until she went to live in a rural village in Peru that she saw just how impactful food and nutrition can be. It was a profound moment that made her realize that food truly is medicine, and set her on a path to becoming a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and food and nutrition expert. She earned her Master of Science degree in Nutrition from Bastyr University and has experience working as a clinical dietitian in both inpatient and outpatient settings as well as private practice.

Knowles now teaches cooking classes in the community and specializes in food/nutrition writing, recipe development, and nutrition consulting for healthy food and cookware brands. She lives in Portland, OR with her two devoted recipe-testers, her husband and son. She is the author of The Nutritionist's Kitchen.

See Articles By Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D.