Registered Dietitian Nutritionist

Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D. has always loved cooking, but it wasn't until she went to live in a rural village in Peru that she saw just how impactful food and nutrition can be. It was a profound moment that made her realize that food truly is medicine, and set her on a path to becoming a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and food and nutrition expert. She earned her Master of Science degree in Nutrition from Bastyr University and has experience working as a clinical dietitian in both inpatient and outpatient settings as well as private practice.

Knowles now teaches cooking classes in the community and specializes in food/nutrition writing, recipe development, and nutrition consulting for healthy food and cookware brands. She lives in Portland, OR with her two devoted recipe-testers, her husband and son. She is the author of The Nutritionist's Kitchen.