Cara Mangini was one of the first “vegetable butchers” at Eataly in New York City. She is also the author of the “Vegetable Butcher” column for TheKitchn.com and executive chef and owner of Little Eater (named for a loose translation of her Italian surname), a

vegetable-inspired restaurant, produce stand, and artisanal foods boutique in Columbus, Ohio. Cara has a culinary arts degree

from the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York City, and has worked with acclaimed chefs at the James Beard House and the Culinary Loft.

Photo credit: Matthew Benson