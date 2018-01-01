Contributing writer

Bettina Campolucci-Bordi is a plant-based author, recipe developer, food consultant, and founder of the website Bettina's Kitchen. Endorsed by names including Jamie Oliver, Conde Nast Traveller, The Sunday Times, and The Telegraph, Bettina’s Kitchen has enjoyed exponential growth. Her first 5-star-Amazon-rated cookbook—Happy Food—was released in 2018 and her most recent title, The 7 Day Vegan Challenge, released January 2020. Bettina runs monthly plant based cooking workshops in London for the plant curious through to professional chefs. She also hosts Bettina’s Kitchen retreats in Bali.