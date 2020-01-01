Naturopathic Endocrinologist

Aumatma Shah, N.D. is a board-certified Naturopathic Endocrinologist, in practice for close to 15 years. She is a world-renowned specialist in holistic fertility, and the best-selling author of Fertility Secrets: What Your Doctor Didn't Tell You About Baby-Making.

Shah was awarded the “Best Naturopathic Medicine Doctor″ award locally in 2015 and 2020, and recognized as a top “Women In Medicine” Doctor in 2020. In addition to supporting couples through individualized care, she also trains practitioners who want to specialize in fertility.