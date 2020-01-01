Aumatma Shah, N.D.

Aumatma Shah, N.D.

Naturopathic Endocrinologist

Aumatma Shah, N.D. is a board-certified Naturopathic Endocrinologist, in practice for close to 15 years. She is a world-renowned specialist in holistic fertility, and the best-selling author of Fertility Secrets: What Your Doctor Didn't Tell You About Baby-Making.

Shah was awarded the “Best Naturopathic Medicine Doctor″ award locally in 2015 and 2020, and recognized as a top “Women In Medicine” Doctor in 2020. In addition to supporting couples through individualized care, she also trains practitioners who want to specialize in fertility.

See Articles By Aumatma Shah, N.D.