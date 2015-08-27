8 Items Tagged

PETA

Food Trends

McDonald's Dumps Chicken Supplier Over Appalling Animal Abuse

the biggest chicken producer in the U.S. has dropped the ball — in the most horrifying manner possible.

#PETA #video #food
Emi Boscamp
August 27 2015
Change-Makers
Food Trends
Food Trends
Social Good

B.K.S. Iyengar Stars in PETA Ad

92-year-old yogi, B.K.S. Iyengar, is in a new PETA ad, "Energize Your Mind, Body, and Spirit. Go Vegetarian."

#PETA #yoga #Iyengar
mindbodygreen
January 28 2011
Change-Makers

Q & A with Sharon Gannon: Jivamukti Yoga Icon

Sharon Gannon, best-selling musician, author, animal rights activist, and outspoken advocate of ethical vegetarianism answers our questions.

#russell simmons #new york city #yoga sutras #meditation #yogis
Jason Wachob
December 7 2010
Food Trends

Top 5 Veg-Friendly Football Stadiums

The most vegetarian-friendly football stadiums, according to PETA.

#PETA
mindbodygreen
November 15 2010
Change-Makers

Q & A with Skinny Bitch Author Rory Freedman: Her Spiritual Journey that Led to Best-Selling Book

Are you looking for some inspiration and strength to make a change in your personal or professional life? Then look no further than Rory Freedman's...

#books #PETA #wellness #victoria beckham #inspiration
Jason Wachob
August 3 2010