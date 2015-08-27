8 Items Tagged
McDonald's Dumps Chicken Supplier Over Appalling Animal Abuse
the biggest chicken producer in the U.S. has dropped the ball — in the most horrifying manner possible.
The President Of PETA's Will Is Pretty Shocking
Ingrid Newkirk's unique will.
Ultimate Vegan Baking Cheat Sheet
What to bake with as a vegan.
Carrie Underwood Goes From Vegetarian to Vegan
Is veganism the secret to her beauty?
B.K.S. Iyengar Stars in PETA Ad
92-year-old yogi, B.K.S. Iyengar, is in a new PETA ad, "Energize Your Mind, Body, and Spirit. Go Vegetarian."
Q & A with Sharon Gannon: Jivamukti Yoga Icon
Sharon Gannon, best-selling musician, author, animal rights activist, and outspoken advocate of ethical vegetarianism answers our questions.
Top 5 Veg-Friendly Football Stadiums
The most vegetarian-friendly football stadiums, according to PETA.
Q & A with Skinny Bitch Author Rory Freedman: Her Spiritual Journey that Led to Best-Selling Book
Are you looking for some inspiration and strength to make a change in your personal or professional life? Then look no further than Rory Freedman's...