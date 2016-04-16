7 Items Tagged

parenting and yoga

Parenting

6 Children's Books To Encourage Mindful, Happy Kids

And moms can learn a thing or two from them, too.

#mindfulness #parenting and yoga #parenting
Emma Mildon
April 16 2016
Routines
Routines

5 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Help Your Child Avoid A Meltdown

Maybe it’s a refusal to put on a hat, maybe it’s wanting to get out of the car, or not get out of the car — whatever the trigger (and it can be...

#Yoga for Kids #stress #yoga poses #yogis #parenting and yoga
Mariam Gates
April 19 2015
Parenting

6 Yoga Poses To Do With Your Kids

Sharing yoga with your child gives them the gift of being active.

#Yoga for Kids #yoga poses #yogis #yoga #parenting and yoga
Sasha Taylor North
December 6 2014
Recovery

5 Ways Yoga Has Helped Me Raise A Child With A Disability

Parenting is a journey. It requires steadfast commitment, strength, and stamina. For parents who have learned their child has a developmental delay or...

#relationships #breathing #happiness #gratitude #yoga
Kate Greenleaf
February 22 2013
Parenting