Spirituality

10 Beautiful Instagram Accounts That Will Feed Your Soul

Scrolling for a soul-satisfying like or follow? These inspiring, funny, educational, and straight-up awesome Instagram accounts are just what the...

Emma Mildon
January 29 2016

12 Things Successful People Do Differently

What's the difference between those who succeed and those who don't? I love this inspirational typography on success by Valerie Woerner (inspired by...

Jason Wachob
September 28 2012

Think Before You Speak

Many of us (myself included) are often guilty of speaking before thinking. This inspirational typography serves as a great reminder to take a moment...

Jason Wachob
April 20 2012
Personal Growth

Insecurity Can Be Your Friend

The ability to allow yourself to be vulnerable correlates with your ability to be happy and successful.

Dana Claudat
March 7 2012