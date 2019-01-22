13 Items Tagged

I Got A $45 Fertility Assessment & I Learned More Than I Thought I Would

What you can really learn from a fertility consult, including how many eggs you have in your ovarian reserve.

#fertility #infertility
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 15 2018
Here's How To Talk To Someone Struggling With Infertility

Exactly what to say, and what not to say, from someone who's been there.

#friendship #fertility #wellness #women's health #infertility
Mary Sabo, LAc, DACM
January 22 2017
Motivation
Wear Them, Display Them, Hold Them. How To Use Crystals Every Damn Day

I don' know about you, but carrying a 10-pound hunk of amethyst with me every day isn't exactly feasible.

#crystals #infertility #spirituality
Laura Ellis
January 7 2017