7 Items Tagged

Rumi

What You Seek Is Seeking You

Do you know the difference between a goal and a desire?

#mindfulness #Rumi #personal growth #goal setting
Emily Fletcher
July 11 2013
Personal Growth

10 Quotes To Feel Inspired, Grounded & Conscious

In this crazy chaotic world, we often need words from great teachers.

#marianne williamson #Rumi #personal growth #dalai lama #inspiration
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
January 30 2013
Meditation

The Secret to Great Sex, Happiness, and Inner Peace

Rumi once said “Every breath you take makes one of two choices: you either surrender to your soul or struggle with doubt.”

#relationships #breathing #peace #sex #Rumi
Vanessa Scotto, M.A.
December 10 2012
Spirituality

8 Amazing Yogic Quotations and Reflections

As a self-confessed quote-aholic I am continuously inspired by quotes by great leaders, thinkers, and spiritual teachers.

#Gandhi #mindfulness #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Noelle Beaugureau
June 28 2012
Personal Growth
Personal Growth
Spirituality