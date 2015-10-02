10 Items Tagged

Gandhi

Happy Birthday, Gandhi! 17 Of His Quotes To Inspire & Empower You Today

Born in Porbandar, India, in 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi would have been 146 years old today. One of the most recognizable leaders of all time,...

#news #Gandhi #inspiration
Allie White
October 2 2015
Personal Growth

How To Master Self-Acceptance

The road to mastering self-acceptance is long and winding, but here are four important reminders to help you along the way.

#Gandhi #happiness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Andy Roman, LMHC, R.N., LMT
March 18 2015
Personal Growth

10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep You Motivated This Winter

Sometimes I envy animals who hibernate. Curling up into a warm and cozy sleep until spring arrives, sounds appealing at times when life feels...

#Buddha #Gandhi #pema chodron #personal growth #inspiration
Kaia Roman
January 19 2015

7 Qualities Of Truly Great Leaders

The truly great leaders in this world, no matter their field, are champions many ways. We tend to define a champion as someone who is objectively...

#nelson mandela #Gandhi #wellness #compassion #ego
Rajeev Kurapati, M.D.
January 10 2014
Personal Growth
Spirituality

8 Amazing Yogic Quotations and Reflections

As a self-confessed quote-aholic I am continuously inspired by quotes by great leaders, thinkers, and spiritual teachers.

#Gandhi #mindfulness #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Noelle Beaugureau
June 28 2012
Personal Growth

10 Life Changing Tips Inspired By Gandhi

Here are ten of my favorite life changing tips inspired by one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century - Mohandas Gandhi.

#personal growth quotes #Gandhi #happiness #gratitude #meditation
Robert Piper
May 9 2012
Travel

10 Reasons Why You Should Travel

If you needed convincing, here are some great reasons to travel.

#Gandhi #eco-travel #personal growth
Silvia Mordini
April 3 2012
Personal Growth

20 Inspiring Quotes to Keep Things in Perspective

Quotes have the power to echo the state of your being in only a few words.

#love #power of positive thinking #Gandhi #beauty #abundance
Jen Nicomedes Stone
February 20 2012
Personal Growth