10 Items Tagged
Gandhi
Happy Birthday, Gandhi! 17 Of His Quotes To Inspire & Empower You Today
Born in Porbandar, India, in 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi would have been 146 years old today. One of the most recognizable leaders of all time,...
How To Master Self-Acceptance
The road to mastering self-acceptance is long and winding, but here are four important reminders to help you along the way.
10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep You Motivated This Winter
Sometimes I envy animals who hibernate. Curling up into a warm and cozy sleep until spring arrives, sounds appealing at times when life feels...
7 Qualities Of Truly Great Leaders
The truly great leaders in this world, no matter their field, are champions many ways. We tend to define a champion as someone who is objectively...
5 Reasons to Ignore Haters
As if you need more than one...
8 Amazing Yogic Quotations and Reflections
As a self-confessed quote-aholic I am continuously inspired by quotes by great leaders, thinkers, and spiritual teachers.
10 Life Changing Tips Inspired By Gandhi
Here are ten of my favorite life changing tips inspired by one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century - Mohandas Gandhi.
10 Reasons Why You Should Travel
If you needed convincing, here are some great reasons to travel.
20 Inspiring Quotes to Keep Things in Perspective
Quotes have the power to echo the state of your being in only a few words.
Following Through with Ahimsa
Understanding Ahimsa.