Wanderlust is a top yoga brand, best known for its festivals featuring world-renowned yoga instructors, cutting-edge musical artists, inspiring lectures, outdoor adventures, organic food, wine, and art. In 2014, Wanderlust will produce 17 large-scale events in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Chile to continue to grow around its central purpose: creating community around mindful living.

Embark on an Adventure of Mind, Body Soul: Wanderlust Yoga Festivals are all-out, ecstatic celebrations. We bring together the world's leading yoga teachers, top musical acts, renowned speakers, exquisite chefs, and thrilling performers, weaving together an experience that surprises and delights. Whether you're exploring our multi-day mountaintop adventures or gathering for a daylong urban retreat, Wanderlust events are an opportunity to unplug from the ordinary and discover the extraordinary.

Core Mission: At Wanderlust, our core mission is to create community around mindful living. Mindful living is a conscious, value-based approach to leading a sane & healthy life. At Wanderlust, we focus on a few simple principles: practice yoga, eat well, be green, practice purpose, create awareness & showcase art.