Persona is reinventing how we buy supplements with a subscription service that delivers uniquely personalized daily packs. Based on smart science and using the highest-quality bioavailable ingredients, Persona’s online assessment and proprietary algorithm factor individual needs, lifestyle and prescription medications to deliver a recommendation as unique as you, and a convenient solution you can trust. As a proud supporter of Vitamin Angels®, Persona provides two children a full year of vitamins with every order. Founded by CEO Jason Brown, Chief Nutrition Officer Tamara Bernadot and CTO Prem Thudia, who collectively, have worked together for more than 20 years in the healthcare and supplement industries, exploring ways to bring better quality and personalized health to the market. To learn more, visit www.personanutrition.com