Situated in the warm shade of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, Arizona, Miraval Resort & Spa is the world's most award-winning wellness destination resort dedicated to inspiring Life in Balance. Personalized attention, luxurious casita-style guest accommodations, and the spectacular Life in Balance Spa help Miraval garner accolades from SpaFinder, Travel+Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler year after year.

Known for its innovation, Miraval's Life in Balance Spa continues to lead the industry with unique treatments known for mind-body rejuvenation such as Spirit Flight, Naga Thai, and Utopia. Beyond the spa, Miraval guests enjoy healthful, flavorful cuisine from award-winning chefs, integrative wellness programming, and a variety of fitness, yoga, meditation, and challenge activities. Miraval provides its guests an authentic space to physically and spiritually reconnect on the path to a life in balance.