Martha Stewart, founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and Emmy Award-winning television show host, entrepreneur and bestselling author, is America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Millions of people rely on Martha Stewart as a source of useful "how-to" information for all aspects of everyday living - cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, holidays, healthy living and pets. Her namesake company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, which she founded in 1996, reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media platforms each month with an expansive portfolio that includes award-winning magazines, bestselling books, innovative websites and apps, television and video programming, and a live daily radio show. The Company also has a growing retail presence with 8,500 products in thousands of retail locations, including J.C. Penney, The Home Depot, Macy's, Staples (together with Avery), PetSmart, and Michaels.