At Lundberg Family Farms, we've been producing high-quality, natural and organic products since 1937. It's been our passion for over three generations. We've grown our rice sustainably, long before anyone used the word, by conserving water resources, building soil integrity, and supporting a healthier ecosystem.

We recognize the importance of a natural environment, purity of the foods we eat, and sustainability in agriculture. We recognize the consumer's interest in knowing how their food was produced and what ingredients are present. Because of that, we promote a non-GMO philosophy as a way of doing business, proudly use non-GMO ingredients in our food, and label our products with the Non-GMO Project Verified stamp.

We pride ourselves on making great tasting products that are better for you and better for the environment. We hope you love them as much as we do.