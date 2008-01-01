The New Food & Fitness Rules

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Exercise to get your strongest, most attractive body ever.
- Eat to fuel your body transformation.
- Cook some of Sadie's favorite recipes for optimal health.
"This almost no-weight workout can make you stronger, leaner, and longer."
"Sadie Lincoln's barre3 program has changed my body and changed my life. Her down-to-earth approach is smart, fresh, fun and WORKS!"
"The thing I love about Sadie Lincoln is how welcoming and motivating she is. She makes working out enjoyable and accessible to people who might be scared or nervous to start a new program."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of workouts, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to return to the videos whenever you're looking to get a sweat on!
You'll take what you’ve learned in the videos and put it into practice. Return to these workouts as often as you'd like, or use what you've learned to make up your own routines.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
Classes FAQS
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.