The Essential Guide To Meditation

What you'll learn

By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:

  • Meditate effortlessly, anytime, anywhere.
  • Cultivate your attention and awareness.
  • Become more focused in daily life.
  • Foster better relationships.
  • Feel more at ease and at peace.
"Charlie is a very knowledgeable meditation teacher. Vedic meditation has given me the ability to center myself and relax in a particular moment as well as made me adaptable and flexible outside of meditation in this crazy entertainment industry."

— Jordana Brewster, Actress

"Charlie helps me to be in harmony with my relationships with people, my community, my children and my significant other. I feel open artistically and creatively so that I am able to create music as purely as it flows from me. This meditation is the ultimate gift."

— Doyle Bramhall II, Musician

"Over the past 20 years I have struggled with implementing meditation into my life. Until I met Charlie two years ago. He made it so much fun to learn the practice and he also was able to teach me how to stick with it."

— Manon von Gerkan, Model and Designer

"I met Charlie through mutual friends and was so impressed by his grace and easeful presence, I thought there must be more to it! Of course he turned out to be someone who is replenished daily by a dedicated meditation practice -- and he wears it well in how he interacts with others. Charlie is a fantastic teacher -- he has very easy going teaching style but it always felt intellectually satisfying; learning to meditate with Charlie was a such gift!"

— Maggie Grace, Actress

How It Works

SESSIONS

You'll have unlimited access to hours of meditations, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the class allows you to return to the videos whenever you may need to destress, get focused, or find a little peace of mind.

PRACTICE

You'll take what you’ve learned in the videos and put it into practice. Return to any session as often as you'd like, or use what you've learned and apply it on your own.

DISCUSSIONS

Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.

The Most Comprehensive Guide To Creating A Daily Meditation Practice
Find your happiest, healthiest self.

Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.

Classes FAQS

Is the class delivered as a DVD or do I need to download it?

All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.

When does the class begin?

Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.

Is there a specific schedule I need to follow?

Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.

What happens when I complete the class? Can I watch it again?

Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!

What if the class is too difficult or it doesn't meet my needs?

No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.

What if I don't like the class?

We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.

Didn't find the answer you're looking for?

Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.

Buy Now