The Essential Guide To Meditation

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Meditate effortlessly, anytime, anywhere.
- Cultivate your attention and awareness.
- Become more focused in daily life.
- Foster better relationships.
- Feel more at ease and at peace.
"Charlie is a very knowledgeable meditation teacher. Vedic meditation has given me the ability to center myself and relax in a particular moment as well as made me adaptable and flexible outside of meditation in this crazy entertainment industry."
"Charlie helps me to be in harmony with my relationships with people, my community, my children and my significant other. I feel open artistically and creatively so that I am able to create music as purely as it flows from me. This meditation is the ultimate gift."
"Over the past 20 years I have struggled with implementing meditation into my life. Until I met Charlie two years ago. He made it so much fun to learn the practice and he also was able to teach me how to stick with it."
"I met Charlie through mutual friends and was so impressed by his grace and easeful presence, I thought there must be more to it! Of course he turned out to be someone who is replenished daily by a dedicated meditation practice -- and he wears it well in how he interacts with others. Charlie is a fantastic teacher -- he has very easy going teaching style but it always felt intellectually satisfying; learning to meditate with Charlie was a such gift!"
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of meditations, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the class allows you to return to the videos whenever you may need to destress, get focused, or find a little peace of mind.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the videos and put it into practice. Return to any session as often as you'd like, or use what you've learned and apply it on your own.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
