What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Customize the best diet for you.
- Discover your individual food intolerances.
- Choose your food with confidence, both now and over the long-term.
- Modify your lifestyle to enhance the Elimination Diet experience.
"I love this course! Dr. Cole has made the elimination diet easy to understand for everyone! He takes the guess-work out of what to do so that you can have the tools to take back your health. You will learn exactly which foods to eat and not eat and with the delicious meal ideas you will see just how delicious eating healthily can be."
"I’m so fortunate to have an amazing job that takes me all over the world. The downside of that is a lack of routine that wreaks havoc on my digestive system. For years, I struggled to find a way to feel balanced and healthy. Dr. Will Cole played a huge role in helping me find a way to reboot my system and make me feel strong again, whether at home or on the road. Now, I’m back to feeling empowered and in control of my body, and I know that is in part because of the way Dr. Cole guided me down path towards daily optimal health."
"When I first started seeing Dr. Cole I was pre-diabetic, overweight, having neck pain and inflammation in my head, and experiencing food sensitivities. He used a variety of diagnostic tests to determine that I was suffering from intestinal permeability, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, as well as other hormonal and autoimmune issues. I have lost 110 pounds while in his care and have learned so much about my body and how to take better care of myself. Dr. Cole listens to his patients concerns and offers supportive advice. He has been able to provide me with answers regarding my health when my conventional medical doctors were not able to offer me any solutions."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective tactics, recipes, and recommendations from your instructor, you’ll deepen your knowledge and establish a healthier lifestyle.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
