Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free

With Alex Thomopoulos
What you'll learn

By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on:

  • The symptoms and signs of gluten-intolerance.
  • The gluten-laden foods sabotaging your health, and how to swap them out.
  • How to cook delicious, gluten-free meals and snacks.
  • Lifestyle tweaks to make going gluten-free a breeze.
"Alex T and Gluten-Free simply go hand-in-hand. Her laid-back approach to cooking allows you to actually enjoy the process of creating classic dishes, gluten-free style."

— Graham Elliot, MasterChef on Fox

"Gluten-free is a lifestyle choice for some but an absolute must for others. Regardless of the reason you choose to explore this world, there is no one better to take you on this journey than Alex Thomopoulos."

— Marcee Katz, VP of Chefworks.com

How It Works

LECTURES

You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.

PRACTICE

You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective tactics, recipes, and recommendations from your instructor, you’ll deepen your knowledge and establish a healthier lifestyle.

DISCUSSIONS

Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.

Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free
Remove Gluten From Your Diet & Learn To Make Healthy, Delicious Gluten-Free Meals With Ease
Classes FAQS

Is the class delivered as a DVD or do I need to download it?

All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.

When does the class begin?

Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.

Is there a specific schedule I need to follow?

Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.

What happens when I complete the class? Can I watch it again?

Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!

What if the class is too difficult or it doesn't meet my needs?

No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.

What if I don't like the class?

We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.

Didn't find the answer you're looking for?

Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.

