Reiki Healing 101

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you’ll gain incredible knowledge on:
- The power of Reiki precepts.
- The four levels of Reiki training.
- How to use EFT, tapping, and more to shift negative energy flows.
- The basics of chakras, and how you can use Reiki to balance them.
- Creating your own personal energy healing practice.
"Working with Kelsey has rocked my world in so many ways. The first of which being she has inspired me to learn how to be a reiki practitioner (from her, of course)! That's how she is—her light is infectious and she shows up fully in her practice. The energy, lightness and clarity I feel after a session with Kelsey is out of this world."
"When I started working with Kelsey, I had never tried reiki before and had no idea what to expect. I am recovering from a tremendous loss, and Reiki with Kelsey has brought me peace, a new sense of confidence, and an excitement for the future that I didn't think was possible. I now look at my life and everything I've been through with clarity, love and hope."
"Working with Kelsey is like working with the best parts of yourself! Kelsey's light pulls your clearest thoughts and feelings to the surface enabling the healing power of reiki to renew your mind, body and spirit. If we attract a reflection of ourselves, then attracting Kelsey into your life is like attracting a spiritual light in human form, that she lovingly shines back onto you."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective tactics and recommendations from your instructor, you’ll deepen your knowledge, lead a healthier lifestyle, and feel like a better version of yourself.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
Classes FAQS
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.