Meditation For The Modern World

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Apply mindfulness to different elements of your own life.
- Create more abundance for you and those around you.
- Get ahead in your career.
- Have a deeper, more satisfying romantic relationship.
"A meditation guide and spiritual teacher of great warmth, wit, and perception. Biet Simkin goes deep; each session with her leaves the inner & outer worlds in ever greater harmony. A blessing in my life."
"Working with Biet not only improved and enriched my spiritual life, she guided me out of a prison I had spent years creating for myself. Without her I wouldn't be the artist I was always meant to be."
"Biet Simkin is smart, sexy and spiritual. She will get you to the fourth dimension...and in style."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of meditations, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the class allows you to return to the videos whenever you may need to destress, get focused, or find a little peace of mind.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the videos and put it into practice. Return to any session as often as you'd like, or use what you've learned and apply it on your own.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
Classes FAQS
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.