Managing Depression

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you’ll gain incredible knowledge on:
- The best foods to eat to lessen the symptoms of depression.
- Getting better sleep so you can wake feeling more rested and motivated to face the day.
- How to “microcise” to ensure you get some some endorphin-boosting movement in every day, without it feeling overwhelming.
- Simple ways to give your worried, anxious mind a rest so it can start regaining its health.
- A guided yoga sequence you can use anytime, anywhere to tap into the antidepressant benefits of this ancient practice.
- Easy ways to practice self-love throughout your day, even when your mind may tell you you don’t want to.
"“Dr. Vora is truly an incredible doctor! She understands the value and importance of treating her patients from a holistic approach, and it has absolutely changed my life! Her intellect, compassion, and patience are just a few of many traits she practices with each and every one of her patients. She is the best of the best, and I can’t imagine having any other doctor besides Dr. Vora!”"
"Her mind-body-spirit approach along with patience and persistence proved miraculous again and I gradually became symptom free. Without medication. My skin has cleared up, my lifelong horrible PMS has dissipated, I now wake up refreshed, enjoy better interpersonal relationships, and found new passions and directions. Most importantly, I’m a happier, healthier, more balanced mother to my daughter. For all this, I feel truly blessed to have had the privilege of being Dr. Vora’s patient and will forever be grateful to her."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective tactics and recommendations from your instructor, you’ll deepen your knowledge, lead a healthier lifestyle, and feel like a better version of yourself.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
