How To Live Mindfully In The Digital Age

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on:
- The negative effects of too much screen time.
- Effective self-care techniques that can set you up for less anxiety, deeper relationships, more productivity and better focus.
- Using meditation for enhanced mental clarity.
"Leslie is a smart, insightful, and intuitive psychologist. I’m grateful to have her as an esteemed colleague and a friend. Any class Leslie creates is one that I’m interested in!"
"I’ve been turning to Dr. Leslie Carr’s wisdom and guidance for many years. She has a gentle and insightful way of helping people move through their blocks and embrace their freedom. And because she’s my incredible sister, I’m lucky to have her on speed dial! Now you can have her brilliance, too."
"Wise. Soulful. Total integrity. Leslie Carr is like the incredibly grounded, wise, sister you want when you're ready to really dig deep into the truth of who you are."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective tactics and recommendations from your instructor, you’ll deepen your knowledge, lead a healthier lifestyle, and feel like a better version of yourself.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Classes FAQS
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.