How To Find Your Calling

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Identify your calling and true purpose.
- Spring into action to make your dreams a reality.
- Detach from the outcome and have faith in the universe.
"Shannon is an incredible woman on a mission to help people find peace, happiness, and fulfillment."
"Shannon offers easy-to-absorb advice to help you become your happiest, most loved, highest potential self – and best of all, she makes it a fun process. My kind of gal."
"I admire Shannon because she’s battled her own demons—overcoming depression, drug addiction, and an eating disorder—and has emerged with an enthusiasm for life, a belief in herself, and a passion for helping others identify and pursue what they truly want."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective exercises from your instructor, you’ll hone in on your newfound skills and deepen your knowledge.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
Classes FAQS
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.