The Complete Guide To Tai Chi

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you’ll gain imperative knowledge on:
- The fundamentals of Natural Movement.
- The seven principles of tai chi, and how they apply to everyday life.
- Proper tai chi form.
- How to create a whole body tai chi routine that works for you.
"After completing Michael Taylor's online class in 2 dedicated evenings, it's like Tai Chi is now the most easy and natural thing for me to do ever, and I will continue doing it on a regular basis. He gets right to the heart of it - the principles of natural movement, and that's where magic begins to happen. For anyone interested in simple daily movement, stress-reduction, balance, martial arts, even yoga, I highly recommend this course."
"Tai chi has been a lifesaver for me. I've suffered from issues with balance for most of my life, but upon taking a few classes with Mike, I am standing taller, straighter, and with more confidence than ever before!"
"Mike is the ultimate tai chi guru. Because of him and his teachings, I've been able to gain strength, strengthen my immune system, calm my mind, and all around feel better about myself and my standing in the world (no pun intended). I highly recommend learning tai chi from this man!"
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective tactics and recommendations from your instructor, you’ll deepen your knowledge, lead a healthier lifestyle, and feel like a better version of yourself.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
