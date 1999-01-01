Clean Living 101

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on:
- Scary facts about the consumer marketplace.
- The consequences of factory farming.
- How to make small changes toward living a healthier, chemical-free lifestyle.
"Heather White and EWG are true wellness warriors! They work 24-7 to guide people towards healthier, eco-conscious choices, in a totally understandable and digestible way. By breaking down complex science and data into easy to follow steps towards a greener life, Heather is truly empowering people everywhere to live a healthier, greener life!"
"Heather White is an inspiring leader and teacher. As EWG's executive director, she fights every day to protect consumers, inform the public, and make the connection between our personal health and the environment. EWG's groundbreaking work on everything from food to cosmetics has revolutionized the way consumers look at their products and Heather's work has been indispensable to that mission."
"As an eating psychology and nutrition expert, I am a huge fan of Heather White and the incredible work of EWG. EWG looks at green living as a whole and all of their recommendations are based on hard scientific research (not just the latest fads). It's easy to feel overwhelmed (and not even know where to begin!) when you first start examining your lifestyle and realizing that the food we eat, water we drink, and products we bring into our homes may not be as safe as we think, but Heather breaks it down so that it feels manageable and accessible. Heather is the perfect guide to start you on that journey."
