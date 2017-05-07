This Is The Most Common Cause Of Unhappiness In Relationships (According To A Couples Therapist)

In this kind of relationship, you wouldn't need to express your desires because you would not be with someone who was not caring, respectful, and available.

Since we attract at our common level of self-abandonment, if we are not loving ourselves, we will attract partners who aren't loving themselves either. That’s when we find ourselves having expectations—unrealistic expectations. If your partner isn’t already doing the things you want, expecting him or her to change is unrealistic.

If you are in a committed relationship with someone who isn’t meeting your expectations and have attempted to explore with them why not and they either won’t talk about it or won’t do what you want, then you have two choices: You can leave, or you can choose to accept them exactly as they are.

The choice you don’t have is to change them. You can express your desires forever, but if this person wasn’t meeting your desires before you made your commitment to each other and if they are currently not interested in meeting your desires or are resistant to being controlled by you, expressing your desires isn’t going to get you anywhere.

In a loving relationship, we can certainly make reasonable requests—and we all need to do this sometimes. But if you request once or twice and your partner doesn’t give you what you need and isn’t open to exploring the issue with you, then you need to fully accept that your request isn’t going to be met.

What would happen if you fully accepted your partner exactly how he or she is and learned to take loving care of yourself instead of focusing on what you aren’t getting from them? You might be surprised at the improvements in your relationship.