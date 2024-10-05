Getting these needs met by (being more social with your friends, traveling to a new place, trying new sex acts) might enable you to be emotionally alive as a parent. I remember the time that my husband and I brought the double stroller with our two sleeping children to a beach party in Costa Rica for New Year's Eve. We parked them under the mangroves and danced close by. It wasn't the same as it had been, but it made us feel whole—a merging of our past and present selves. What does merging look like for you?