Chances are you don't open each email as soon as you get it (especially since so many of them are spam) and allow them to interrupt your day all day long, every day. Maybe you block out time to deal with all of your emails once in the morning, once in the afternoon, and once before leaving work. Or maybe you triage emails so you allow your most important emails to interrupt your workflow, but others sit by the sidelines until you're ready to tackle all messages at once.