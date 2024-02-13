Skip to Content
Love

A Marriage & Family Therapist Says This Is The Biggest Relationship Killer

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
February 13, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
upset woman and man couple
Image by Erik Rosenburg / Stocksy
February 13, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As a marriage and family therapist, podcast host, and best-selling author of The Origins Of You, Vienna Pharaon, LMFT, knows a thing or two about what can make or break a relationship. While every connection is unique, she told us on the mindbodygreen podcast that there’s one thing every duo, romantic or not, should keep an eye out for. 

To come, her warning to all couples and what to do about it. 

The No. 1 relationship killer

“Resentment’s a killer,” Pharaon says. But it’s not always obvious how this feeling comes to be. In fact, the list of common resentment triggers looks a whole lot like typical relationship struggles—just with one twist.

In terms of a few seeds that can grow into resentment, Pharaon lists lack of communication, inability to address smaller issues, and a lack of gratitude, appreciation, or acknowledgment as some of the most common. You might think these smaller issues are to trivial to bring up, but these can grow into resentment if you fail to communicate these emotions and experiences, allowing negativity to build up in your mind. 

This doesn't just apply to romantic relationships, either. In any connection, be it with friends or family, too, knowing when and how to express your emotions is essential to keeping that relationship healthy.

Don’t worry; ahead, Pharaon provides an actionable way to help prevent this feeling from becoming a reality.

How to prevent it

Her tip: Lower your "negativity threshold" and openly communicate when you’re upset. “Don’t make a mountain out of a mole hole,” she says; meaning, it's important to choose your battles and not catastrophize every small issue, but you should still feel comfortable to voice your concerns. Your negative emotions are valid, and your partner should respect them if and when you bring them up.

However, son’t make the threshold so low that you begin to nitpick, because that’ll cause conflict, too. For example, not liking your partner’s shirt shouldn’t be a larger conflict, Pharaon says. Instead, when something truly upsets you, voice it honestly and with a calm mindset, so you don’t harbor negative emotions. 

“When that threshold is lower, meaning the amount of negativity that I am willing to tolerate before I say something about is really low, [that is] very helpful,” she says. This lower threshold combined with a calm approach to conversation will keep the door to communication open and approachable.

“We don’t have to make a huge to do about it, but [be] able to express it, name it, and have it essentially be resolved in that moment,” she adds. When you feel more comfortable with this habit, you ultimately help prevent an “explosion” brought on by pent-up frustration.

Of course, sometimes emotions run high and those blow-out fights happen. But when you practice regular communication, it becomes a habit just like anything else, so those explosive conflicts may be few and far between.

The takeaway 

Pharaon says resentment is the ultimate relationship killer. To avoid the build-up of negative emotions, practice communicating calmly with your partner and feeling more comfortable expressing negative emotions when they come up. This way, you’ll avoid the alternative blow-out fight where stored emotions come to the surface all at once. Tune into the episode below to learn even more about relationship tips, stored trauma, and how to heal emotional wounds:

