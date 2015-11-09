I Knew My Boyfriend Was Cheating On Me. Here's Why I Married Him Anyway

If I could go back in time, I would tell that girl sitting on the bed that she was worth more. That she deserved a man who respected her, valued her, and fought for her before he looked the other way. I would tell her it’s not too late to leave. It goes with the old saying, “fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.” You have two choices in life: be the victim or the victor. You only have control over yourself, so use what has happens in your life to propel you forward instead of allowing it to hold you back.