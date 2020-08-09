After speaking to thousands of sensitive clients all over the world as a professional intuitive, I've met many empaths: people who are concerned about suffering, nourished by helping others, and tend to possess a strong healer archetype.

These empaths sometimes feel called to act as the healer in their romantic relationships. While not necessarily a bad thing, this tendency can lead to unfulfilling romantic pairings if left unchecked. It may cause empaths to unwittingly attract unsuitable potential partners, simply because they sense that they need healing. Or it can lead empaths to feel drained and like they constantly need to help, improve, or "rescue" their mate.

If you are someone who is very sensitive to the energies and emotions of others, here are some things to keep in mind with romantic partners: