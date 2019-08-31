Why Everyone Can Benefit From Embracing Their 'Feminine' Qualities

In The Feminine Revolution, my writing partner Catherine Connors and I did a deep dive into 21 of these historically feminine qualities. We explored first why they've been labeled "feminine" in the first place and then why they've been perceived as weak. And then we make the clear case that those same feminine qualities are, in fact, our superpowers.

I'll start with a personal example: I've always been sensitive. When I was young, my mom was telling me I was too sensitive. This was reinforced in the workplace, and I would be told in performance reviews not to take things personally and not to be so sensitive.

So what did I do? I built up an armor. I "toughened up." I modified my behavior so those parts of me weren't front and center. I made these changes because I thought that was what was required for me to be successful and rise to the top. I simultaneously developed my assertiveness, my directness, and my toughness in the workplace. Maybe I was even bringing "bossy" Amy into my dating life (I don't recommend this!).

My sensitivity seemed further and further away. Only years later as I was feeling out of balance did I realize that because of this armor, I wasn't showing up fully either in work or in my personal relationships.

In truth, my sensitivity was and always will be a huge part of me. And actually a wonderful part of me. My sensitivity is one of the reasons I am a great leader, an intuitive businessperson, and a strong client manager. When I'm in a meeting, I can sense what someone is really saying (or not saying)—I can pick up real information with my senses and understand where someone is coming from and what they mean. I can walk into the office and sense if something is a bit off with one of my employees. And then I can act on it. I can sense if a problem is brewing with a client and proactively address it. My sensitivity is one of my greatest assets—the first step was recognizing it that way.

What if we leaned into our powerful "feminine" qualities in ways that make us stronger, more confident, and ultimately more authentic?

That's what this is about: authenticity. How can we ever show up in a fully authentic way if we're holding parts of ourselves back?