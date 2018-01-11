Here's What The Science Says About Vaginal Seeding

About 15 years ago, I timidly approached the director of the maternal-feral medicine department at my hospital. I wanted to discuss a revolutionary concept: Transferring maternal vaginal smears onto the bodies of newborn babies delivered by Caesarean section. His response? I was completely shot down. He thought I was insane!

Fast-forward to today. Now, the idea of taking vaginal smears and inoculating babies with the maternal vaginal microbiome is discussed without so much as a raised eyebrow. What was thought of in the past as a crazy idea is now being seriously considered, even if the concept is relatively new and therefore has only a little data to support it.