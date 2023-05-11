When you think of adopting a more sustainable lifestyle, your mind likely goes to composting, reusable bags, and package-free cosmetics—but what about your toilet paper?

Research estimates the average American flushes just over 57 pounds of toilet paper every single year (and a majority of that paper is made from virgin pulp sourced from Canada).

What's more, toilet paper is one of the biggest contributors to PFAs in our waterways. And if these toxic "forever chemicals" weren't worrisome enough, many brands uses brightening agents and detergents to get that signature cloudlike look and feel. Not exactly something I want to be wiping around my nether regions.

So when Who Gives A Crap offered to send over a selection of its sustainable paper products (think: plush bamboo toilet paper and absorbant paper towels), I decided it was time to get to the bottom of the debate.

Could an eco-friendly toilet paper deliver the same plush feeling as regular rolls—or was my bum destined to a lifetime of thin, scratchy sheets in the name of sustainability.