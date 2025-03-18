Skip to Content
Personal Growth

Make A Meaningful Career Out Of Your Passion With These Programs 

March 18, 2025
The mindbodygreen editorial team worked together on the creation of this article, combining their deep expertise honed by years of reporting on health and well-being. It has been thoroughly researched, written, fact-checked, and reviewed by our editors.
March 18, 2025

Making the decision to invest in your education and career is exciting, but choosing the right program can feel overwhelming. 

Whether you're passionate about helping others transform their lives, optimize their health, or develop better nutritional habits, mindbodygreen offers three distinct programs to help you achieve your goals. 

Let's explore each one to help you make the best choice for your future:

1. Life Coaching+

If you're drawn to helping others create meaningful change in their lives, the Life Coaching+ program might be your perfect match. 

This program is ideal for:

  • People who feel called to guide others through life transitions and personal growth
  • Those who excel at deep listening and asking powerful questions
  • Individuals who want to help clients set and achieve meaningful goals
  • Professionals already working with clients who want to provide more value, attract new clients, and charge confidently for their expertise.
  • Those seeking a high-ROI program that equips them with essential coaching skills with the lowest possible time and financial investment.
  • Anyone wanting to launch a coaching business in the next six months

Life Coaching+ sets itself apart with a fast, comprehensive certification that goes beyond traditional coaching methods. In just 12 weeks, you'll master essential coaching skills while integrating wellness principles for a truly holistic approach to personal development.

What it covers:

This 12-week program is designed to efficiently equip you with the tools, strategies, and confidence needed to become an effective life coach. The curriculum is built around the proprietary Wheel of Well-Being, a holistic coaching framework that focuses on key life areas such as mindset, relationships, career, and well-being.

Throughout the course, you will: 

  • Learn the science of behavior change and goal-setting
  • Gain practical coaching skills through live sessions and real-time practice
  • Develop strategies to attract and retain coaching clients

Who is it for?

Life Coaching+ is a good fit for you if you:

  • Feel drawn to personal development and want to help people achieve success in all areas of life
  • Are a natural motivator and love supporting people in making positive changes
  • Want to specialize in a niche like career, relationships, business, endurance, or performance coaching
  • Prefer a structured, interactive program that helps you launch your coaching career quickly

Career opportunities

Graduates from Life Coaching+ can work as: 

  • Independent Life Coaches 
  • Corporate Performance Coaches, or 
  • Coaches who specialize in a niche like mindset, career, relationships, business, endurance, or performance coaching, etc. 

Whichever path you choose, you'll be helping individuals create meaningful, lasting change.


This program is best for:

Those passionate about personal growth, behavior change, and helping clients achieve their full potential or those who have a specific coaching niche they want to home in on.

→ Learn more about Life Coaching+ here.

2. Health Coach Certification

The Health Coach Certification program is designed for those who want to become experts in sustainable behavior change and healthy lifestyle modifications. 

This program is perfect for:

  • Individuals passionate about health and wellness
  • Those who want to help others develop sustainable healthy habits
  • People interested in combining lifestyle modification with evidence-based health principles
  • Anyone looking to work alongside health care professionals or in a clinical setting

This certification provides a solid foundation in behavior change psychology, basic nutrition principles, and healthy lifestyle practices. You'll learn how to guide clients toward their health goals while working within your scope of practice.

What it covers:

This 20-week program prepares and qualifies students to apply and sit for the Health and Wellness Coaching (HWC) Certifying Examination, which leads to becoming a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC).

Our program:

  • Covers nutrition, exercise, stress management, and behavior change techniques
  • Features live lessons, online videos, and hands-on coaching practice
  • Teaches motivational interviewing and evidence-based coaching strategies

Who is it for?

Health Coach Certification is a good fit for you if you're:

  • Passionate about holistic health and want to help others improve their well-being
  • Interested in becoming a nationally board-certified health and wellness coach
  • Looking for a structured, credentialed program that enhances career opportunities

Career opportunities

Health Coach Certification graduates can work in: 

  • Private practices, 
  • Corporate wellness programs, 
  • Health care settings, or 
  • Alongside doctors and wellness professionals

This program is best for:

Those who want to become certified health and wellness coaches and support clients in making sustainable health and lifestyle changes.

Learn more about Health Coach Certification here.

3. Functional Nutrition Training

If you're fascinated by the relationship between food and health and love diving deep into the science of nutrition, the Functional Nutrition Training program could be your calling. 

This program is ideal for you if you want to learn:

  • The complexities of how food affects the body
  • How to address root causes of health issues through nutrition
  • Practical ways to use food as medicine from leading doctors and experts

What it covers:

This self-paced program offers a deep dive into functional nutrition, a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of health conditions rather than just symptoms.

This program:

  • Features and is taught by 20+ leading doctors and wellness experts
  • Covers key body systems, gut health, inflammation, hormone balance, and more
  • Offers over 30 hours of in-depth online lessons

Who is it for?

Functional Nutrition Training is for you if you're: 

  • Passionate about nutrition and want to expand your knowledge in a science-backed way
  • Already a health coach, personal trainer, or wellness professional looking to enhance your expertise
  • Interested in a flexible, self-paced learning experience without rigid deadlines
  • Considering our Health Coach Certification but aren't ready to make the commitment yet. (This course will build a solid foundation, and you'll also receive a discounted rate when you're ready to join Health Coach Certification!)

Career opportunities

Current wellness professionals (like health coaches, R.D.s, R.N.s, and M.D.s) can use this Functional Nutrition Training as continuing education to deepen their knowledge and expand their existing practice.

This program is best for:

Those who want to deepen their understanding of nutrition, the body's systems, and root-cause approaches to health. 

Learn more about Functional Nutrition Training here.

How to choose the right program

Each program offers unique benefits tailored to different career paths. Consider your goals, interests, and preferred learning style to find the best fit for you. 

Making your decision

Consider these key factors when choosing your program:

  1. Your primary interests: Are you more drawn to personal development, overall wellness, or the science of nutrition?
  2. Target client base: Think about who you want to work with and what kind of support they'll need most. What goals are you helping your clients achieve?
  3. Career goals: Consider whether you want to work independently, in a clinical setting, or alongside other health care providers.

Want some guidance?

Don't worry! We completely understand that this can be a tough decision, which is why we're here to help! Click here to send us an email or schedule a phone call with an adviser, and we'll be happy to guide you through your next big career step.

More On This Topic

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Impacted Most By The Full Moon Eclipse
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Impacted Most By The Full Moon Eclipse

Sarah Regan

Here's Why This Week's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Could Be Life-Changing
Spirituality

Here's Why This Week's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Could Be Life-Changing

Sarah Regan

How Do I Get Myself Ready To Apply For A Mortgage?
Personal Growth

How Do I Get Myself Ready To Apply For A Mortgage?

Sheryl Nance-Nash

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Great Friends—And Even Better Lovers
Spirituality

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Great Friends—And Even Better Lovers

Sarah Regan

This Week Marks The Astrological New Year — Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week Marks The Astrological New Year — Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

Here's How To Heal From A Broken Heart—Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Here's How To Heal From A Broken Heart—Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

