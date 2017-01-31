 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Love
The One Phrase Even More Powerful Than "I Love You"

The One Phrase Even More Powerful Than "I Love You"

Andrew Horn
Social entrepreneur, Writer, and Speaker By Andrew Horn
Social entrepreneur, Writer, and Speaker
Andrew Horn is a social entrepreneur, writer, and speaker from Brooklyn. He is the founder and CEO of Tribute.co, which The New Yorker calls "Hallmark 2.0," and of WeJunto.com, a not-so-secret club for the exploration of modern masculinity and personal transformation.
The One Phrase Even More Powerful Than "I Love You"

Photo by Stocksy

January 31, 2017

Valentine's Day is right around the corner—a great excuse to make someone's day.

Millions of people around the world are going to utter the same phrase that we have used for centuries:

I love you.

أحبك

Je vous aime.

わたしは

あなたを愛しています

A few years ago, I learned that there is one phrase even more powerful than "I love you." It forever changed the way I would share love with the people I care about.

It all started at Burning Man. My fiancée Miki and I were riding our bikes around the cracked, hard sand surface known as "the playa." We found ourselves tired and needing a break from the dust, so we stopped in a quiet corner of the grounds.

Miki looked at me, focused her big brown eyes and uttered those wonderful, familiar words, "I love you."

I looked back and found myself thinking about how fun she was to be with in that moment. Without thinking about it, I said the first thing that came to mind: "I love you because you make everything an adventure."

We paused. Something felt different. It was different, because of that one little word. That word was "because."

"I love you, because..."

I realized in that moment that when we follow our statement of love with a simple description of the reasons we love someone, we force ourselves to be more thoughtful and authentic with our words.

It is "I love you" versus "I love you because you push me to be the best version of myself," or "I love you because you make me laugh harder than anyone in the world," or "I love you because you bring out my inner weirdo."

This simple act makes it easier for the recipient to feel the depth and sincerity of your feelings. It shows them that we're not just speaking from habit. It shows that we're voicing an authentic feeling, inspired by the present moment.

I know that it can feel uncomfortable, even scary, to share these kinds of vulnerable, raw feelings with someone. To that, I've got two things to say:

First, the reality of life is that a lot of the rewarding things you do will be outside your comfort zone. Embrace the discomfort and do it anyway. Second, think about the last time someone shared their appreciation for you. How did it make you feel? It's pretty hard to feel bad when someone tells you why you're awesome. Authentic compliments are always welcome. So, if you have something nice to say, don't keep it to yourself. Say it to the person who wants, needs, and deserves to hear it.

As I started to embrace the power of "I love you, because," I ran across the work of one of the pre-eminent communication experts of our time, Robert Cialdini.

Cialdini has spent his career researching how communication affects people, relationships, and trust. In his book, he mentions that "It is not our statement of love that is most deeply felt; it is our explanation of it." Meaning that while telling someone you love them makes a difference, explaining why adds deeper meaning to it.

If you care about somebody—if you want to do something special this Valentine's Day, you don't have to look to fancy gifts, flowers, or expensive dinners.

Just tell someone why you love them.

That single world will transform and deepen the way you share your appreciation. I promise the recipient will be grateful.

And I know not all of us are throwing around L-bombs with our partners just yet. Maybe you're spending Valentine's with a group of friends. This is still a great day and a great way to spread some love. Just swap "I love you, because" with "I'm grateful for you, because" and you'll have even more opportunities to share your appreciation in meaningful ways.

Let's make someone's day.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Andrew Horn
Andrew Horn Social entrepreneur, Writer, and Speaker
Andrew Horn is a social entrepreneur, writer, and speaker from Brooklyn. He is the founder and CEO of Tribute.co, which The New Yorker calls "Hallmark 2.0," and of WeJunto.com, a...

More On This Topic

Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-to-say-when-i-love-you-doesnt-feel-like-enough

Your article and new folder have been saved!