The One Phrase Even More Powerful Than "I Love You"

First, the reality of life is that a lot of the rewarding things you do will be outside your comfort zone. Embrace the discomfort and do it anyway. Second, think about the last time someone shared their appreciation for you. How did it make you feel? It's pretty hard to feel bad when someone tells you why you're awesome. Authentic compliments are always welcome. So, if you have something nice to say, don't keep it to yourself. Say it to the person who wants, needs, and deserves to hear it.