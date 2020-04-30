It's true that some partners that like to keep their options open have used "fear of commitment" as a convenient excuse. However, many individuals can make a legitimate claim to their fear of failing at sustaining lifelong love. Let's face it—no matter what timetable you use, forever is a mighty long time. Depending on your partner's family background, upbringing, and personal dating history, the idea of happily ever after may feel unimaginable or downright impossible.

What to do:

While it might feel like the odds are stacked against you, the good news is that your partner's fear really isn't personal. Take the time to listen and understand your partner's upbringing and relationship history. Some partners don't even realize their fear of committing to marriage is rooted in previous negative experiences they never properly addressed and healed from. If your partner is willing to self-reflect and seek help from a trained therapist, there may be hope for an "I do" in the future.

However, don't be surprised if it isn't easy to get them to open up. Many emotionally injured people build pretty secure vaults for their painful experiences. Timing matters, so proceed with caution and never do more work than your partner is willing to do to help themselves. At the end of the day, you want to know that your partner ultimately made a deeper commitment voluntarily. Providing too much of a push can feel forced and leads to distrust and resentment.