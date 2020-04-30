It can be painful to learn that the person you envision spending the rest of your life with doesn't see happily ever after with you. No matter how much chemistry and potential for long-term happiness you may feel exists between you, they simply aren't convinced there's enough "something" to make the ultimate commitment. Despite the amount of time and energy you've previously invested in the relationship, your partner may convey that the relationship is best suited for right now versus the next level. They may not be able to explain the "it" factor that's missing for them, which can make it all the more confusing when your relationship feels incredibly stable and fulfilling.