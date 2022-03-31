Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Refreshing, Easy-To-Make Drink Can Balance Your Blood Sugar After A Meal

Olivia Giacomo
This Refreshing, Easy-To-Make Drink Can Balance Your Blood Sugar After A Meal
Functional Food

This Underrated Veggie Is Rich In Vitamin C & Folate — How To Cook It

Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
This Underrated Veggie Is Rich In Vitamin C & Folate — How To Cook It
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Home

8 Mushroom Grow Kits That Make It Easy To Forage Your Own Kitchen

Heather Bien
8 Mushroom Grow Kits That Make It Easy To Forage Your Own Kitchen
Beauty

Does Collagen Expire? This Is A Surefire Sign Yours Has Gone Bad

Jamie Schneider
Does Collagen Expire? This Is A Surefire Sign Yours Has Gone Bad
Personal Growth

I'm A Social Scientist & This Is What's Blocking Your Long-Term Happiness

Jason Wachob
I'm A Social Scientist & This Is What's Blocking Your Long-Term Happiness
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

What Are Cosmeceuticals In Supplements? The Secret To Achieving Your Skin Goals*

Alexandra Engler
What Are Cosmeceuticals In Supplements? The Secret To Achieving Your Skin Goals*
Spirituality

Were You Born At Night? The Surprising Way It Affects Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
Were You Born At Night? The Surprising Way It Affects Your Zodiac Sign
Home

These 8 Sustainable Solar Lights Will Make Your Backyard Twinkle

Heather Bien
These 8 Sustainable Solar Lights Will Make Your Backyard Twinkle
Change-Makers

How To Shop For Ethical, Sustainable (& Cute!) Underwear + 12 Top Brands

Emma Loewe
How To Shop For Ethical, Sustainable (& Cute!) Underwear + 12 Top Brands
Integrative Health

I'm A Supplement Editor: This Is The One Multi I Trust To Meet My Body's Needs

Morgan Chamberlain
I'm A Supplement Editor: This Is The One Multi I Trust To Meet My Body's Needs
Beauty

This Is Just What You Need To Trim Your Bikini Area (With Zero Ingrowns)

Emily Rekstis
This Is Just What You Need To Trim Your Bikini Area (With Zero Ingrowns)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-plant-based-ingredient-are-you