Advertisement This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features. Devon Barrow Brand Strategist Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing... More On This Topic Recipes This Refreshing, Easy-To-Make Drink Can Balance Your Blood Sugar After A Meal Olivia Giacomo Functional Food This Underrated Veggie Is Rich In Vitamin C & Folate — How To Cook It Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN $249.99 The Feng Shui Home Makeover With Dana Claudat Home 8 Mushroom Grow Kits That Make It Easy To Forage Your Own Kitchen Heather Bien Beauty Does Collagen Expire? This Is A Surefire Sign Yours Has Gone Bad Jamie Schneider Personal Growth I'm A Social Scientist & This Is What's Blocking Your Long-Term Happiness Jason Wachob More Food Popular Stories Hemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More Greens Powder: Benefits Uses Ingredients & More Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them Vision Boarding 101: Ideas On How To Make One & What To Add To It A Beginners Guide To Dream Interpretation & Common Symbols Advertisement This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features. Latest Articles Beauty What Are Cosmeceuticals In Supplements? The Secret To Achieving Your Skin Goals* Alexandra Engler Spirituality Were You Born At Night? The Surprising Way It Affects Your Zodiac Sign Sarah Regan Home These 8 Sustainable Solar Lights Will Make Your Backyard Twinkle Heather Bien Change-Makers How To Shop For Ethical, Sustainable (& Cute!) Underwear + 12 Top Brands Emma Loewe Integrative Health I'm A Supplement Editor: This Is The One Multi I Trust To Meet My Body's Needs Morgan Chamberlain Beauty This Is Just What You Need To Trim Your Bikini Area (With Zero Ingrowns) Emily Rekstis Latest Articles Advertisement This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features. https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-plant-based-ingredient-are-you