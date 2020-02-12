Infatuation can be defined as an intense but short-lived passion or admiration for a potential romantic partner. It often arises before you really get to know the other person.

The emotion can last for a few days, up to six months, or even as long as two years. No matter how long or how short the feeling exists, it typically stirs an intense yearning to be with the other person. You’ll typically find them so attractive and appealing without really understanding why. This is because sound, sensible judgement can fall by the wayside while infatuated.

If you can’t stop thinking about the other person, you’re likely in an infatuated state. This feeling is often confused with ‘love at first sight,’ when in reality, it’s lust.

As time goes by, these feelings—often of deep physicality or uncanny jealousy—become less intense and preoccupying. You may begin to question if you’re really in love and even question what love is. The energy you put into this attraction subsides.