What I Wish Other People Understood About Losing A Child

Four and a half years after the death of my oldest son, I finally went to a grief support group for parents who have lost children. I went to support a friend who recently lost her son. I'm not sure I would've gone except that when I was in her shoes, four years ago, I wish I'd had a friend to go with me. Losing a child is the loneliest, most desolate journey a person can take, and the only people who can come close to appreciating it are those who share the experience.

The support group was part of a larger organization solely dedicated to providing support for those who have lost children, grandchildren, or siblings. The facilitator opened the meeting by saying that dues to belong to the club are more than anyone would ever want to pay. Well, he couldn't be more correct: No one wants to belong to this group. When hearing the stories from other parents, I had a visceral reaction to being part of this "club" but was also humbled by the greatness of these mothers and fathers.

The following five tips can be your compass to help you navigate how to give support to grieving parents on a sacred journey they never wanted to take: