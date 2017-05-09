I Gave Up All Grains (Even Quinoa!) For 3 Months Straight. Here's What Happened

Then about three years ago, the same old symptoms started to return: I suffered from cramping, bloating, and overall gut dysfunction. Despite being a reformed woman, armed with the best functional GI doctor and a fresh batch of intel on my microbiome and food allergies, I couldn’t seem to get it "right." I was constantly struggling with bacterial overgrowth, rotating food allergies, and generally poor immunity. Plus, I couldn’t seem to shake my fatigue.

Desperate for relief, I decided to block everything else out and just listen to my body. That’s to say, while my allergy tests were suggesting that grains like quinoa, buckwheat, and brown rice were OK for me to consume, my body was telling me something entirely different. So, I decided to try life without grains. It’s been an adventure, to say the least. So, how is it going?