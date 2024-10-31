Advertisement
The Best Things To Do In Malaga, Spain: Hotels, Food & Sight-Seeing
There are a plethora of hot destinations to visit in the Mediterranean. The region is known for its incredible holiday offerings, from Grecian islands to the Croatian Coast to the tres chic Rivera. But don’t skip over the Costa del Sol stretch in Spain.
The sun-bathed coastline has several towns to visit that provide fine sand beaches, warm waters, and bustling villages with great food, history, and charm. I recommend making Malaga your home base. The city has beautiful hotels, delicious restaurants, a bustling nightlife, and an abundance of culture.
And logistically, it just makes sense too: The city boasts the airport for the region and an impressive train station (in case you’re coming from elsewhere in Spain, such as Madrid). It’s also fairly centrally located on the coast, making it easy to take day trips and excursions to other areas of the Andalusian coast.
Here, my recommendations for your stay—from a travel writer who just got back from her holiday.
In Malaga, you have two routes: Stay in the historic, lively town center to be close to the shops, sights, restaurants, and actions—or opt for the quieter seclusion of the hillsides. Both are great options, and we have two of the top hotels to check out for either.
Hotel Castillo De Santa Catalina
Located in the hills above the city center, this hotel offers spectacular views of Malaga bay and La Caleta Beach. The five-star hotel is stunning, both inside and out. It boasts gardens and terraces, which surround the property and are open to the guests to enjoy. The rooms keep the hotel’s historic charm as the foundation, but with elevated comforts you come to expect from a best-in-class hotel.
- Price point: $$$
- Area: El Limonar
- Amenities: Pool, dietary options for vegetarians and celiacs, gardens, views of Malaga bay, electric vehicle charging station,
Palacio Solacio
Located at the heart of the bustling city center, this palatial hotel offers modern amenities, a rooftop pool, fine dining, and more—all in an 18th century Andalusian palace. The historic building used to house notable figures all across Europe and Spain, and now it serves as one of the best hotels in the region. While there, enjoy a peaceful sleep in the sophisticatedly designed rooms, dine on fresh food at their restaurants, or catch some afternoon sun on the roof between sight-seeing. Then step out onto the bustling city streets where you’ll be met with a bounty of shops, bars, restaurants, cafes, museums, and more—all within blocks of the hotel.
- Price point: $$
- Area: City center
- Amenities: Pool, two restaurants and a cocktail bar
When you visit Malaga, you’ll want to spend some time in the city itself—but there’s also plenty of adventure to be had in the surrounding towns. So be sure to make a few day trips to other coastal towns as well.
Sight-see in the city center
You’ll want to spend an afternoon wandering the city center—and probably a few nights, too, to get a feel for the city’s lively nightlife. The area is brimming with bars, tapas restaurants, cafes, museums, and shops to peruse at your leisure. It’s also where many of Malaga’s best attractions are located.
I definitely recommend taking a tour of the Malaga Cathedral, a stunning archeological site built in the Andalusian Renaissance tradition that takes influences from Moorish, Baroque, and other time periods. The result? A stunning masterpiece that you simply must admire.
But it’s not the only art in the area. Malaga is the hometown of Pablo Picasso, and the town honors its most famous son with the Museo Picasso Málaga. The museum walks you through Picasso’s life and most influential periods, so you can experience the full scope of his work and talent.
And at the edge of the city center is Alcazaba, a massive fortress that was built during the period of Muslim-ruled Al-Andalus and sits upon Roman ruins. It is considered one of the best-preserved forts in Spain.
Take a day trip to Frigiliana
There are so many small towns and villages to visit while in the region—but I was recommended Frigiliana and was so glad I was. The city sits high up in the hills, and feels like a little oasis in the sky. The center has a Moorish old quarter, it boasts beautiful views of the Mediterranean sea, and the winding streets are decorated with ceramic mosaics and beautifully kept white homes.
After spending some time walking around, get comfortable at one of their tapas bars or restaurants (one recommended below). You’ll want to enjoy a refreshing drink and light bites after all your exploring.
Enjoy the beaches at Nerja
Of course, you’ll want some beach time while on Spain’s southern coast! Since it’s the Mediterranean waters, you can expect warm waters and stunning beach views—all of which Nerja’s many beaches offer. For a sprawling, lively beach with beach clubs and restaurants, check out Playa Burriana. For something a bit more cozy with calm waters, Calahonda Beach is steps away from the town center and surrounded by cliff sides. Capistrano Playa requires a bit of a walk, but it’s worth the hike. Piedra de Tarzan feels a bit more hidden.
Experience the Alhambra in Granada
A much longer day trip inland, Granada is about an hour or two drive from Malaga—but was certainly one of the most recommended towns by folks who had holidayed in the area. Nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains, this picturesque town has several landmarks of its own. Including the Alhambra.
The Alhambra is a Moorish palace that has become one of the most famous and best-preserved palaces of the Islamic world. The massive complex is not only an architectural beauty, but you’ll get to wander the gardens and grounds—taking in the peaceful nature of the area.
Hike Caminito Del Rey
For adventure seekers, hiking the Caminito Del Rey should be at the top of your list when visiting the area. About an hour's drive inland from Malaga, this 3-4 hour hike will show you spectacular views of canyons, cliffs, and valleys—all while traveling 330 feet above ground on a pathway built into the cliffsides.
Once considered “the most dangerous footpath” in the world, it’s now restored with several safety measures to make it more visitor-friendly. Although be warned: This is likely not ideal for those afraid of heights, as the walk itself is not only high up, but several sections are suspended over rivers and valleys.
So for those who are willing to brave it (for full disclosure: I didn’t), the reward is some of the most beautiful terrain and natural beauty imaginable—with a rush of adrenaline as a bonus.
Mediterranean towns are often known for their high-quality food, fresh produce, abundance of seafood, and tasty delights. You’ll find that on the Malaga coast—all with a Spanish flair.
Casa Lola in Malaga
Enjoy tapas in this trendy, stylish spot. It’s known about town for its vibrant, lively atmosphere—which makes for a fun afternoon or evening on your holiday. But the dishes are the real draw. Snack on croquettes, casolona style tomatoes, Iberean pork, several seafood options, and patatas bravas. Try and swing by during off peak hours, as to avoid long wait times. And if possible, snag one of the outdoor high tops, which makes for ideal people watching.
- Cuisine: Tapas
- Dietary consideration options: Vegetarian friendly, vegan options, gluten free options
- Setting: Hip, casual
The Garden in Frigiliana
Overlooking the hillside, the town of Nerja below, and the Mediterranean, this restaurant is situated at the peak of the white city of Frigilana. After climbing up through the winding city streets to get to it, you’ll be greeted with spectacular views, delicious meals, and exceptional service. You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, but the langostinos appetizer is not to be missed.
- Cuisine: Spanish fine dining
- Dietary consideration options: Vegetarian and pescaterian friendly, local ingredients,
- Setting: elevated casual
Ayo in Nerja
You simply can’t visit Spain without getting paella, and this local spot is exactly where you want to order it. Situated on the beach front with folding tables and plastic chairs, it serves up some of the most tasty Spanish dishes I’ve ever had—at an exceptional price. The paella is made in the traditional way (for only 10 euros a plate), and you can snack on other Mediterranean favorites like calamari and sardines.
- Cuisine: Paella
- Setting: Very casual beach eats
Bonus: Swing by Mercado Atarazanas in Malaga
As with most Mediterranean destinations, the weather is just about perfect—and fairly consistent. This makes packing easier, and saves room in your luggage for all the treasures you’ll pick up along the way.
Vuori AllTheFeels Onesie
Pros
- Comes in 3 neutral, wearable colors and 7 size options
- The fabric is made with recycled content
- Has a comfortable 4-way stretch
- Moisture-wicking for the hot Mediterranean sun
Listen: Vouri clothing is worth the hype. It’s a go-to brand for mbg editorial staff members, myself included. I brought along my Vuori workout and lounge gear on the trip for our outdoor activities and simply loved how comfortable it made the trip. This ready-to-wear romper is flattering, comfortable for hikes and long walks, and looks so cute.
Sunnies Studios Devon
Pros
- 10 colorways, from classic shades to fun hues
- Made with a more sustainable plant-based alternative to plastic
- Option to upgrade to Sun Adaptive or Tints Rx lenses.
Everyone in Spain was wearing rounded, slim sunglasses—and everyone looked good in them. Opt for this pair from Sunnies Studios, which makes cool, on-trend shades and glasses at a very reasonable price point. This style will help you stand out from the rest thanks to their thicker frames and bold colors.
When visiting the Mediterranean, do not overlook the southern Spanish coast. The region is alive with beach towns, fantastic eats, fun bars, loads of historic sights—and pretty spectacular hiking.
