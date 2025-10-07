Do yourself a favor and get this sunscreen from Turkish brand Bee&You — it’ll come in handy for the Turkish sun, but it’ll also become your new favorite sunscreen. The star ingredient is the propolis harvested from the Anatolian region of Turkey. Propolis is a special extract from beehives that has profound healing properties, and this specific type from Bee&You (unique to the brand) is chock-full of antioxidants, such as phenolic and flavonoid components. The formula’s rounded out aloe vera, shea butter, olive oil, vitamin E, and more.