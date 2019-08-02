mindbodygreen

Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This August

August 2, 2019
Reading is undeniably a key wellness practice—and one that many of us have ignored for far too long. It's proven to build empathy, reduce stress, and even lessen sugar cravings (yes, really!). With that in mind, we're excited to share Well Read, a column that curates the absolute best fiction and narrative nonfiction picks of the month. Here's what you should read this August. (Want more Well Read? You can find our past picks here.)

Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion by Jia Tolentino

New Yorker staff writer and former Jezebel editor Jia Tolentino is renowned for her ability to capture the oft-unspoken and unidentified elements that drive our current internet-obsessed age. In her first book of essays, she tackles wide-ranging topics such as her stint on a reality show, doing ecstasy, barre classes, and athleisure. Her subtly conveyed conclusions will leave you gasping, "Why didn't I see it that way?" and leave you with plenty of conversational fodder for the future. Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion by Jia Tolentino (August 6)

The Long Accomplishment: A Memoir of Hope and Struggle in Matrimony by Rick Moody

Famed novelist Rick Moody has just released his second memoir, devoted to the intricacies, difficulties, and reward of marriage. Moody does little to make pretty his past: Now on his second marriage, his first was destroyed in part by his depressive tendencies, heavy drinking, and philandering. The book chronicles the first year of his second marriage, wherein pretty much everything that can go wrong does. Still, the marriage becomes a vessel of strength and grace in the midst of turmoil. An ultimately uplifting tale that doesn't shy away for the complexities of real relationships. The Long Accomplishment: A Memoir of Hope and Struggle in Matrimony by Rick Moody (August 6)

The Memory Police: A Novel by Yoko Ogawa

On a nameless island, things start disappearing—plants, animals, objects. After something disappears, a squad of memory policeman erase all evidence of that thing, so it's as if it never existed. The creepy, otherworldly premise sets the background to raise questions about the function of memory, and how easy it is to question the so-called truths that make up our lives. In quiet, haunting prose, award-winning novelist Ogawa (with the help of translator Stephen Snyder) uses a fantasy premise to ask very real questions about the state of our real lives and world. The Memory Police: A Novel by Yoko Ogawa (August 13)

Inland: A Novel by Téa Obreht

The long-awaited new novel from the author of The Tiger's Wife is finally here, and it's well worth the eight-year wait. The book takes place in 1893 in the Arizona territories and features a dual narrative from Lurie, a former outlaw, and Nora, a frontierswoman. Both are haunted by ghosts (literally—the book, while grounded in true history, dips into magical realism), and they converse with them regularly. Obreht's writing is as lyrical as ever, and she creates a captivating story of a little-portrayed moment in America. A poignant exploration of death and our cultural relationship with it. Inland: A Novel by Téa Obreht (August 13)

The Other's Gold: A Novel by Elizabeth Ames

In this wonderful book about the complexities of female friendship, we meet Lainey, Ji Sun, Alice, and Margaret as they begin college. The book follows each woman as she makes a terrible mistake, in sections called "The Accident," "The Accusation," "The Kiss," and "The Bite," charting the impact of each mistake on the individual woman's life and the dynamics of the group at large. What starts simply grows ever more complex, much like real people you encounter and grow to know more deeply. By the end of the book, you'll feel like this is your own group of friends—and you'll be just as emotionally invested. The Other's Gold: A Novel by Elizabeth Ames (August 27)

