Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This August

The Other's Gold: A Novel by Elizabeth Ames

In this wonderful book about the complexities of female friendship, we meet Lainey, Ji Sun, Alice, and Margaret as they begin college. The book follows each woman as she makes a terrible mistake, in sections called "The Accident," "The Accusation," "The Kiss," and "The Bite," charting the impact of each mistake on the individual woman's life and the dynamics of the group at large. What starts simply grows ever more complex, much like real people you encounter and grow to know more deeply. By the end of the book, you'll feel like this is your own group of friends—and you'll be just as emotionally invested. The Other's Gold: A Novel by Elizabeth Ames (August 27)